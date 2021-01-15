 
 

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Live streaming the whole fight on Instagram Live, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star is seen exchanging insults with a neighbor who accuses her of being too noisy when her parents were sleeping.

AceShowbiz - Alexis Skyy got into a screaming match with a neighbor at wee hours after the neighbor called her out for being too noisy at inappropriate time. Live streaming the whole fight on Instagram Live on Thursday, January 14, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star was seen exchanging insults with the neighbor.

The neighbor came over Alexis' house to complain about the star being too noisy when her parents were sleeping. When Alexis said that the woman should have addressed the matter "properly," the woman insisted that she was addressing the matter properly.

The argument quickly got nastier as the neighbor, whom many people in the comment section called "Karen," accused Alexis of renting the house. To that, the VH1 personality quickly refuted, "I own the house! I own the house. Why does it matter??!!"

Upon watching some clips of the verbal fight, fans offered support to Alexis. "She ain't wrong," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Alluding that the woman was racist, one person said, "I hate when they make it seem like it's impossible for black people to own a house."

"How you make a noise complaint but come over making a bunch of noise? Bye Karen," another fan commented on the neighbor. "If I really want to report a noise complaint, it's anonymous and I'm not going over there. You'll have to keep guessing which one of your neighbors doesn't like noise lmaoooo," one comment read.

Meanwhile, some others suggested Alexis to take notes from Drake when it comes to dealing with noise complaint from neighbors. "okay so pull a drake and buy the neighbors house since they complaining about the noise. simple," one fan wrote. Similarly, another person opined, "Drake once said : I'll buy the neighbor's house if they complain about the noise."

