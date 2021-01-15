Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Change of Heart Over Motherhood

Instagram Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 'Shazam!' actress admits to be thankful her husband never pressured her into starting a family before she was mentally ready.

AceShowbiz - Actress Meagan Good is "excited" about the prospect of one day becoming a mother after only coming around to the idea of having children in the last two years.

The "Shazam!" star kept going back and forth over the notion of having kids after her 2012 marriage to preacher and film producer DeVon Franklin, and she's thankful he never pressured her into starting a family before she was mentally ready.

"One of the big conversations (we had before marriage) was obviously children, and I was like, 'I think I wanna be a mum'," Meagan shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"And then when we first got married, I was kinda like, 'Wait, do I wanna do this because I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do?' (Because) the moment you get married, everyone's like, 'When are you having kids...?' and you're like, 'I don't know, I just got married!'"

"The great thing is DeVon has always been like, 'OK, I'll let you have your process and who knows what that process will bring,' and for me, it was like, 'Do I wanna do this?' and for a minute I was like, 'I don't know that I do wanna be a parent'," she continued.

However, Meagan has since had a change of heart, "I'd say in these last two years is when I've been like, 'Wait, I actually do wanna do this,' so I'm excited about that," she smiled.

And the actress is glad she was able to reach that conclusion in her own time.

"I don't think it's fair to bring children into this world if that's not what you desire; you can't do it for someone else," she mused. "I think one of the best ways, I believe, and I don't have them yet but I do believe (you have kids) because you want to be a mother, and you want to be a father, and I think that adds so much to it."