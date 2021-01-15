 
 

Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Change of Heart Over Motherhood

Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Change of Heart Over Motherhood
Instagram
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 'Shazam!' actress admits to be thankful her husband never pressured her into starting a family before she was mentally ready.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Meagan Good is "excited" about the prospect of one day becoming a mother after only coming around to the idea of having children in the last two years.

The "Shazam!" star kept going back and forth over the notion of having kids after her 2012 marriage to preacher and film producer DeVon Franklin, and she's thankful he never pressured her into starting a family before she was mentally ready.

"One of the big conversations (we had before marriage) was obviously children, and I was like, 'I think I wanna be a mum'," Meagan shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"And then when we first got married, I was kinda like, 'Wait, do I wanna do this because I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do?' (Because) the moment you get married, everyone's like, 'When are you having kids...?' and you're like, 'I don't know, I just got married!'"

  See also...

"The great thing is DeVon has always been like, 'OK, I'll let you have your process and who knows what that process will bring,' and for me, it was like, 'Do I wanna do this?' and for a minute I was like, 'I don't know that I do wanna be a parent'," she continued.

However, Meagan has since had a change of heart, "I'd say in these last two years is when I've been like, 'Wait, I actually do wanna do this,' so I'm excited about that," she smiled.

And the actress is glad she was able to reach that conclusion in her own time.

"I don't think it's fair to bring children into this world if that's not what you desire; you can't do it for someone else," she mused. "I think one of the best ways, I believe, and I don't have them yet but I do believe (you have kids) because you want to be a mother, and you want to be a father, and I think that adds so much to it."

You can share this post!

Lori Loughlin's Husband Asks for House Arrest After Spending 8 Weeks in Solitary Confinement

Dustin Diamond Undergoing Chemo to Battle Stage 4 Cancer
Related Posts
Meagan Good Explains Why She Addressed Skin Bleaching Rumors: 'It Broke My Heart'

Meagan Good Explains Why She Addressed Skin Bleaching Rumors: 'It Broke My Heart'

Meagan Good Addresses Skin Bleaching Rumors

Meagan Good Addresses Skin Bleaching Rumors

Meagan Good Accused of Bleaching Her Skin: 'Is That You?'

Meagan Good Accused of Bleaching Her Skin: 'Is That You?'

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion
Celebrity

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Fan Asking Her to Reconcile With Vincent Herbert: He's 'My Cousin'

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Fan Asking Her to Reconcile With Vincent Herbert: He's 'My Cousin'

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder