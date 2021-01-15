 
 

Chris Mann Spills Story Behind Second Child's Birth: It Was Like an 'ER' Episode

Days after welcoming a baby boy with wife Laura, the former star of 'The Voice' reveals that the two of them almost didn't make it to the hospital in time for their newborn's arrival.

AceShowbiz - Former "The Voice" star Chris Mann has become a father for the second time.

The singer's wife, Laura, gave birth to a son named Rocky Conor Mann in Los Angeles on Monday (January 11), and the new dad reveals they almost didn't make it to the hospital in time for his arrival.

"It was straight out of a movie," Chris told People.com. "We were just trying to take it easy at home when Laura's labour went from zero to 100 in about an hour..."

"I was driving like James Bond - if he were driving an ambulance while having a panic attack! I was honking the horn with the flashers on, waving my hands out the window while Laura was literally crowning in the passenger seat."

Laura ended up giving birth just minutes after she was admitted, and Chris admits he couldn't help but watch it all unfold in awe.

"It was like an 'ER' episode," he described the dramatic moment, likening to a storyline on the medical drama series. "The nurses were incredible. It was controlled chaos."

"I was overwhelmed. Laura was in so much pain and that's scary to watch... She was a champion. There's no way I could ever do it."

Laura added, "The fact that there was a baby in my arms five minutes after we got to the hospital is mind-blowing. We were in total shock. I was wonderfully relieved."

Little Rocky is a little brother to the couple's three-year-old son Hugo.

Chris and Laura wed in 2013.

