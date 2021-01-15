Lori Loughlin's Husband Asks for House Arrest After Spending 8 Weeks in Solitary Confinement

Celebrity

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli seeks to spend his five-month prison sentence at home, citing COVID-19 concerns as the reason that warrants he be released earlier.

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli seeks to be released early from prison. The fashion designer, who was sentenced to five months in prison for his involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal, asks for home confinement after he began serving his time in prison on November 19, 2020.

In court documents filed on Thursday, January 14, his attorneys claim that Mossimo has had to spend 40% of his sentence in solitary confinement because of COVID-19 concerns at the prison. The 57-year-old, who serves his time at the medium-security federal penitentiary in Lompoc, California, expected to released to a minimum security camp as initially planned after he completed prison-required COVID-19 quarantine.

However, he spent 56 days isolated in a small cell at a higher security facility next to the camp despite having tested negative for coronavirus ten times, because other prisoners who have arrived at the facility since he reported have tested positive.

"As a result BOP has determined that any individual in the facility must re-quarantine each time that occurs, despite the fact that individuals are not in contact with one another, and instead are confined to their cells 24 hours per day," the attorneys wrote.

Mossimo reportedly was not allowed outside and was only allowed three short 20 minute breaks per week to shower. He ate all his meals alone in his cell and had only "sporadic access" to a phone to call his family, his lawyers claimed.

"The toll on Mr. Giannulli's mental, physical, and emotional well-being has been significant," his attorneys claimed in their emergency motion. They argued that this condition, along with the ongoing virus crisis, warrants that he be released to serve the remainder of his five-month term at home.

A judge has yet to rule on the emergency motion.

Mossimo's wife and "Fuller House" actress Lori was sentenced to two months in prison for the same case and reported to prison earlier in October 2020. She was released on December 28, 2020.