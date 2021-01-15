Jeff Bridges Thrilled as His Tumor Has 'Drastically Shrunk'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Hell or High Water' actor is 'elated' after having his CAT scan as the size of his tumor has significantly reduced, roughly three months after diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bridges' has shared his tumour has "drastically shrunk."

The screen legend revealed his lymphoma diagnosis three months ago, and shared an update with fans this week, telling them he was "elated" after his CAT scan showed a significant reduction in the size of the cancerous mass.

"January 6th I go in for CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumour. Turns out it's working beautifully," Jeff wrote on his website. "The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news. (sic)"

"The Big Lebowski" star found out his positive news on 6 January (21), the same day angry Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

He added, "I turn on the TV to find out what's going in the world, and….well…I don't have to tell you what's goin' on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart. A question rose in me - what's an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor, Rozzell Sykes, came to mind. His mantra was Be Love. (sic)"

In October (20), Bridges announced he was starting treatment for the cancer, which develops in the cells of the immune system known as lymphocytes.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said last year. "I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!"