Kim Zolciak Needs Wine to Relieve Stress as Daughter Brielle Has COVID-19
While her daughter says she's 'doing good' despite feeling 'very bored' in quarantine, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum says her daughter being sick has left her needing for liquor.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak-Biermann can't help being worried as her daughter Brielle Biermann tested positive for coronavirus. The 23-year-old Internet personality opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday, January 13.

Brielle made use of her Instagram Story to inform her fans and followers that she's had the coronavirus for some time now. Staying positive, she shared, "I've had COVID (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!) so today is the day I've worn makeup."

Brielle Biermann's Instagram Story

Brielle added that she's "still quarantining (in the salon LOL) but have Zoom meetings all day," as she admitted that quarantining from her family has left her "very bored." She added, "I've been beyond bored for awhile so if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, please let me know because I am running out of things to do up here in the salon."

Brielle Biermann's Instagram Story

Brielle hoped that things would change for the better soon as she awaits the result of her latest COVID-19 test. "So yeah, I'm gonna test again today and see how I'm doing because I think I've had it for almost two weeks now," she said in a video.

The "Don't Be Tardy…" star later credited her stepfather Kroy Biermann for making her days in quarantine less uncomfortable. "Shout out to Kroy, who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs," she gushed. "He has been delivering all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night."

Kim Zolciak's Instagram Story

But Brielle apparently had the wrong idea of who has been caring for her all this time. Taking to her own Instagram Story, her mom Kim corrected her daughter as saying that this is all "lies." She went on clarifying, "I made the cookies and milk!! I dropped them at the stairs."

Kim Zolciak's Instagram Story

Brielle Biermann's Instagram Story

Though Brielle appears to be recovering well, Kim said that her daughter being sick has left her "very stressed." "With Brielle having COVID, that's had me very stressed," she said. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum additionally revealed that she "really hasn't been drinking" wine as of late, but she's going to have a glass with dinner.

