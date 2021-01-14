Debra Messing Sets Eyes on Role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos'

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Movie

The 'Will and Grace' star offers up her availability after fans tweeted suggestions that she would be a better casting choice than Nicole Kidman to star opposite Javier Bardem.

AceShowbiz - Debra Messing is actively campaigning for the role of comedy queen Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's new film after learning Nicole Kidman is a frontrunner.

Kidman is reportedly in final talks to portray the American TV icon in Amazon's "Being the Ricardos", opposite Javier Bardem, who will portray Ball's former husband and "I Love Lucy" co-star Desi Arnaz, and Messing, who won acclaim for her take on Lucille in the final season of "Will & Grace", isn't happy.

"In my opinion...Nicole Kidman is an awesome actress...but Debra Messing would be perfect to play Lucille Ball," one fan opined on Twitter. Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, "Nicole Kidman is the best actress of her generation. One of my all time favorites. I would literally put her in every movie, tv show, etc. But her being cast as Lucille Ball is...not it."

Retweeting comments from fans who felt she would be a better casting choice than the Oscar-winning Australian, Messing offered up her availability, referring to a 2020 Variety interview, in which she declared she wouldn't be interested in playing one of her heroines because Lucille Ball is "untouchable".

"Ummmmmmmmm I changed my mind," Messing wrote.

Debra Messing reacted to her past comment that she won't portray Lucille Ball.

Other than that, she let her fans do the bidding, with one writing: "Nicole Kidman is NOT RIGHT FOR THIS PART. Debra Messing was born specifically to play this part. She can play comedy AND drama... Nic cannot. Plus LOOK AT DEBRA," while another urged Amazon bosses and Sorkin to "pick up the godd**n phone and call @DebraMessing right f**king now."

Fans campaigning for Debra Messing to play Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'.

One fan suggested Nicole Kidman to step aside and let Debra Messing play Lucille Ball.

A third commenter went on to suggest Kidman should step aside and let someone else shine in the role, tweeting: "Nicole got enough d**n jobs. She on everything HBO has. Let someone else eat. Debra would smash this (sic)."