Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Meanwhile, model LaNisha Nicole's new tattoo reads, 'King Cannon,' seemingly confirming that she and the 'Masked Singer' host are indeed in a romantic relationship.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Just welcoming a new baby apparently doesn't stop Nick Cannon from having fun. In some photos that circulated online, "The Masked Singer" host, whose second child with baby mama Brittany Bell arrived last December, was seen hanging out with model LaNisha Nicole as they got tattoos together.

LaNisha shared on her Instagram account some pictures and videos of Nick getting a tattoo on his "whole neck." Gushing over her alleged new beau, LaNisha wrote in the caption, "Took it like a champ. (I'm convinced he's not human lol)." The two were also seen cuddling to each other in another post.

Nick apparently wasn't the only one who got a new ink during the outing. LaNisha also got one for her own. Seemingly confirming that they're indeed dating, her new tat read, "King Cannon."

Upon seeing the pictures, people were understandably baffled. "Wasn't he just taking pics with the last babymother with their new baby?" one user questioned. Likening Nick to Future, someone wrote, "Wait... didn't he just have? And wasn't he just with? He the new future."

"Nick for the streets and for the sheets," another person added. Meanwhile, one user took aim at LaNisha, writing, "I don't see how any woman can be with a man who literally JUST had a baby."

Nick and Brittany welcomed their daughter together on Christmas week last year. "The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" she wrote on December 25, 2020 along with several new family pictures. The model also shared a picture featuring the parents proudly posing with their newborn daughter, who was held by Nick.

The baby girl is the pair's second child together as they welcomed their first child, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, on February 21, 2017. Her pregnancy with their second child was first revealed in summer of this year, while Nick was still in a relationship with model Jessica White.