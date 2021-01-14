 
 

Tilda Swinton Comes Out As 'Queer': 'I Always Felt I Was Queer'

The 'Doctor Strange' actress, who has been in a relationship with painter Sandro Kopp since 2004, opens up about how her career in Hollywood helped her find her 'queer circus.'

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tilda Swinton has come out as "queer." Opening up about her sexuality in a revealing new interview, the "Only Lovers Left Alive" actress divulged that "[she] always felt [she] was queer."

"I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. I always felt I was queer," the 60-year-old revealed when speaking to British Vogue. "I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it's my world."

Sexuality aside, Tilda opened up about the relationship she has with a number of directors she has worked with. "Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg," she mentioned.

When talking about her acting career, the "Doctor Strange" star also spilled in the interview that she has "never had any ambition as an artist." She explained, "That may sound crazy and transgressive, but it's a fact. If you'd asked me when I was 10 or 20, I would have said my only ambitions were to live in a family."

"To have friends that made me laugh and laughed at my jokes and to live in the Highlands of Scotland, by the sea with a lot of dogs and a kitchen garden," she went on sharing. "Seriously. And I have been really blessed to be able to achieve them. Everything else is a bonus. Everything else is just icing and candles and flowers alongside."

Tilda has been in a relationship with German painter Sandro Kopp since 2004. She also shares 23-year-old twins, Honor Swinton Byrne and Xavier Swinton Byrne, with her ex, artist John Byrne.

Elsewhere in the chat, Tilda spoke up about her friendship with late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. "I did have this beautiful connection with Karl Lagerfeld, which was kind of mysterious to me because I was a jumbo shrimp, as my friend once called me, and he was working in this whole different exotic empire," she recalled. "That's what brought me into my relationship with Chanel, which continues to be really inspiring for me."

