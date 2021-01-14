 
 

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lara and Peter's Romance in Test Ahead of College

Movie

In the threequel to 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before', Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are threatened to be split up by their different dreams as they ponder lives beyond the high school graduation.

AceShowbiz - Netflix prepares fans to witness to end of high-school chapter of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's romance in "To All the Boys: Always and Forever". The streaming giant has released the first trailer for the third and last installment in the "To All the Boys" trilogy.

As teased by the official synopsis of the movie, "as Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation."

The trailer further offers a glimpse at where Lara and Peter are with their relationship at the beginning of the movie. Excited for a trip to South Korea during Spring Break, Lara is soon faced with the dreadful college admissions process.

Both of them apply for Stanford, but when he's accepted while her application is rejected, Lara is forced to find another dream. A trip to New York makes her realize her own passion, which threatens to break her up with Peter.

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" is set to be released on Netflix on February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. Lana Condor returns as Lara, while Noah Centineo reprises his role as Peter.

"It's really kind of a surreal moment. I get emotional," Condor tells USA Today of playing the sweet and quirky Lara one last time in the upcoming teen romantic comedy film. "I'm really worried because I am not fully (prepared). My heart hurts to know that it's ending, but also I'm really excited."

Condor goes on dishing on Lara's dream beyond high-school graduation, "It's really cool to kind of see her start to think about her future as an independent woman, regardless of whether or not maybe her relationships are going to follow with her."

