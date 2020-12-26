 
 

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl on Christmas Week

Calling the baby's birth 'the best gift ever,' the model shares new family pictures of her and her on-and-off boyfriend with their newborn daughter on Christmas.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have a little extra addition to celebrate Christmas with this year. The on-and-off couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, who was born earlier this week, so the mom has announced.

The model took to Instagram on Friday, December 25 to share the joyful news. "The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" she wrote along with several new family pictures. One image featured Nick dressing in a Santa outfit, Brittany in black-and-red checkered pajamas, their son in a white robe and the newborn baby girl in her mom's cradle.

Another picture showed the parents proudly posing with their newborn daughter, who was held by Nick. The next slide featured a photo of Nick dressing up as Santa Claus sitting while holding his daughter. The fourth one showed him shirtless while looking adoringly at the baby girl in his cradle.

Brittany added that their "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas." Teasing she has "so much more to share," she praised Nick for being there during the water birth. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL," she gushed, before wishing her followers "Merry Christmas!!!!" and expressing her gratitude with, "THANK YOU GOD."

Just one day before, Brittany updated her page with her maternity photos, showing her in various states of flaunting her bare baby bump while posing with her baby daddy and their son. "I share what I love The love of our family is powerful! Can't wait to share whether we have a girl or a boy," she teased.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their first child, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, on February 21, 2017. Her pregnancy with their second child was first revealed in summer of this year, while "The Masked Singer" host was still in a relationship with model Jessica White.

Nick and Brittany later sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted holding hands during a dinner date to celebrate her 33rd birthday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California back in November.

