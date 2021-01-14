Jason Derulo Offers Apology After Twitter Account Got Hacked With Offensive Messages

Instagram Celebrity

Some of the nasty tweets posted on the 'Savage Love' hitmaker's page by the hackers are addressed to YouTube make-up mogul James Charles and singer Imogen Heap.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo has apologized after hackers breached his Twitter account and posted hurtful and offensive messages.

The "Savage Love" star's page began posting odd tweets on Tuesday (January 12), with fans realizing something was wrong when they turned nasty.

"Shake sum a** you sexy juicy f***ot," one tweet addressed to YouTube make-up mogul James Charles read, while another saw Derulo's DMs with singer Imogen Heap shared as she was labelled a "d**k rider." James caught wind of the tweet and responded, "omg," though the post has since been removed from his page.

The hackers then seemed to claim credit for the breach, tweeting, "All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squads. Labeled or not, it was us. No one else can do it just how we smoked Addison Rae, Dixie, anyone you can think of our victims." The hacker added, "Shout out to my boy @marcdamelino the home dawg - remain."

During the hack, fans discovered they could access Derulo's Twitter account themselves by using the password "jasonderulo", before the singer appeared to have regained control of his page at around 3.45 P.M. and all questionable tweets were subsequently deleted from his page.

Jason Derulo apologized for the hacking of his Twitter account.

Despite the force majeure, Derulo offered an apology to his followers for the racial and homophobic slurs posted on his page during the hack. "Sorry y'all. Obviously my account was hacked today," so he tweeted.

While it was his Twitter's account which was targeted by hacker, Jason is fond of TikTok. He's known for his several hilarious videos that shared his take on viral challenges on the platform.