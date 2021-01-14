 
 

Alec Baldwin Minimizes COVID-19 Risks by Staying Apart From Hilaria and Their Children

While he was able to celebrate Christmas together with his family, the 'It's Complicated' actor is uncovered to have rent a house around a mile away from them for months.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin has reportedly been quarantining away from his wife Hilaria and family in New York's ritzy the Hamptons neighbourhood "for months".

According to editors at Us Weekly, the 62-year-old actor has been renting an abode in Amagansett, New York, which is around a mile away from wife Hilaria and their children Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, and Eduardo, four months, because he has been going "back and forth to the city" for work and wants to minimise coronavirus risks to his loved ones.

Last month, the former "30 Rock" star told fans he had been staying in a "guesthouse", but it wasn't clear how long he'd been separated from his family at the time.

He said in an Instagram video, "I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days. It's not a lot of fun."

Fortunately, the "It's Complicated" actor was able to join his wife and their children for Christmas.

It was recently reported Alec had been "100 per cent supporting" Hilaria following claims the 37-year-old yoga instructor had been faking her Spanish background.

"The Living Clearly Method" writer herself has also addressed the allegations, confirming her real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas and that she was born in Boston, not in Spain as she'd previously claimed, though she insisted she had divided her time between the US and Europe when she was growing up.

She said, "My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home."

"Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."

