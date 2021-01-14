 
 

Gigi Hadid Marks Zayn Malik's 28th Birthday With Tribute Post About 'Team No Sleep'

In addition to her sweet wish on the social media post, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid shares photos that teased on how the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker's milestone was celebrated.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has thanked her boyfriend Zayn Malik for "making (her) a mamma" in a sweet post to mark the singer's 28th birthday.

The model, who gave birth to the couple's daughter in September (20), shared a touching tribute to the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker on Tuesday (January 12), nicknaming her partner "Zaddy baba" - a Zaddy is a slang term for a very handsome and fashionable man, with "baba" a respectful term used, in her Palestinian culture, for father.

Alongside a photo of the couple dressed up and a drawing of Zayn holding a baby, she wrote on Instagram, "Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever (smiling emoji). Wish you the best every single day.(sic)"

Gigi Hadid offered a look into Zayn Malik's 28th birthday celebration.

Gigi also shared photos from the former One Direction singer's celebrations on her Instagram Story, which included a number of arcade games, sweet treats in a retro gaming theme, dozens of balloons, and confetti and party hats adorned with Zayn's face.

Zayn confirmed the arrival of his first child with Gigi with the first glimpse of the little bundle of joy. In the black-and-white photo shared on the blue bird app back in September 2020, the "Dusk Till Dawn" crooner could be seen holding his daughter's tiny hand. He said in the caption, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."

Expressing how happy he is over the birth of their daughter, Zayn added, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

