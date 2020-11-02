 
 

Chrissy Teigen Offers to Help Fan Find Tattoo for Stillborn Son Tribute After Showing Off Her Own

Chrissy Teigen Offers to Help Fan Find Tattoo for Stillborn Son Tribute After Showing Off Her Own
Instagram
Celebrity

Weeks after losing her third child with John Legend, the 'Bring the Funny' judge unveils a new cursive script inked on her wrist as she shares a photo of her and her husband holding hands.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is showing compassion when honoring a deep loss. Shortly after unveiling a brand new tattoo she made in honor of her late third child with husband John Legend, the "Bring the Funny" judge took time to offer help to a fan who sought to find the right ink tribute for her stillborn son.

The former model made public her latest body art via Twitter on Saturday, October 31. It prompted one of her fans to tell her about her own difficulty in finding a tattoo design to honor her stillborn child. "I've been trying to find the best tattoo to represent my stillborn son for 13 years. I love your tattoo for jack," the fan explained.

The fan's confession apparently caught Chrissy's attention. In response, the cookbook author wrote back, "Let's help you find something you love. Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you." It got the fan to reply, "OMG. His name is Henrick. It was supposed to be Henrik, but holy shit there is a lot of paperwork to fill out within an hour of handing over your dead baby's body. I couldn't spell my own name at that time."

  See also...

Chrissy Teigen's Tweet

Chrissy Teigen helped a fan to find a right tattoo for her stillborn son.

Chrissy showed off her brand new tattoo through a picture wherein she and her singer husband holding hands. On her wrist, a new cursive script that read "Jack" could clearly be seen. The ink tribute is placed near her other tributes for her husband and their two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.

Chrissy's tribute tattoo garnered many supportive feedback. One online user stated, "CHRISSY so sorry Dear for your loss ..God Bless you and your family.." Another wrote, "Bless his little soul! Jack is your little angel! I have a baby Angel. I called him Star!" A third noted, "So glad you're slowly coming to us. Such a heartfelt tribute to him."

The 34-year-old's Twitter post came just a few days after she returned to social media in the wake of her devastating miscarriage in late September. Taking to Instagram Story on October 27, she penned, "I've missed posting my cookbook journey. I (am) so incredibly proud - it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey."

You can share this post!

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Claps Back at Floyd Mayweather for Criticizing Her Son's Upbringing

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Embraces Halloween Spirits Weeks After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Embraces Halloween Spirits Weeks After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Freaks Out After Receiving Support From Hillary Clinton

Chrissy Teigen Freaks Out After Receiving Support From Hillary Clinton

Chrissy Teigen Admits Struggles in Staying Away From Social Media: I'm Back!

Chrissy Teigen Admits Struggles in Staying Away From Social Media: I'm Back!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Haters Criticizing Her for Documenting Her Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Haters Criticizing Her for Documenting Her Miscarriage

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting