Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Is 'Sickened' by Him Following Cannibal Claims
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
According to a new report, the 'Call Me by Your Name' star 'had a whole other side to him' that Elizabeth Chambers, who married the actor in 2010 before splitting last year, 'wasn't aware of.'

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Among those who are surprised by Armie Hammer's leaked DMs is his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. According to a new report, Elizabeth was both "shocked and sickened" with the claims that the actor was a "cannibal."

"Armie appears to be a monster," a source told Daily Mail. "A lot of these women have reached out to Elizabeth and although she didn't want to admit it to herself at first, she knows now they are speaking the truth."

The informant added that Armie "had a whole other side to him that she wasn't aware of. Whether it was always there and he kept it hidden, or something happened that changed him completely, she doesn't know."

According to the publication, one of the alleged victims reached out to the 34-year-old actress, who married Armie in 2010 before splitting last year, to say that she was "so traumatized" and checked into an "intense rehab and therapy program because of his emotional and maybe physical abuse."

"He preyed upon her when she was coming out of a relationship. He made her feel very uncomfortable. The things he wanted to do made her very scared. Elizabeth is very concerned about his pattern of preying of young vulnerable women," the report stated. "A pattern that must be stopped."

The said direct messages, which were leaked publicly by an anonymous, now-private account House of Effie, talked about Armie's rape fantasies, BDSM and cannibalism. Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was romantically linked to the "Call Me By Your Name" actor last September, appeared to confirm the content of the messages which were sent between 2016 and February 2020.

"If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," so she said.

Armie, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the allegations.

