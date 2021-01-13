Dr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Shocking Details of His Alleged Violent Abuse

WENN/Apega Celebrity

In court documents filed in their divorce case, Nicole Young claims the hip-hop mogul once held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and grabbed her by the neck.

Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's alleged violent abuse on his estranged wife Nicole Young has been detailed in court documents. Just days before the record producer was hospitalized due to brain aneurysm, Nicole filed papers describing the moments that allegedly threatened her safety.

Nicole says in the divorce documents obtained by Daily Mail that the hip-hop mogul, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, once held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and slammed her against a wall, lifting her off her feet by her neck.

"Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001," she claims. "Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000."

She goes on alleging, "Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

Nicole admits she never reported the alleged abuse to police during their marriage because "my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."

Dre previously denied that he ever abused his then-wife. "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety," he declared in past filings. Responding to his claim, Nicole says in the newer documents that he"blatantly lies." She argues, "I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship."

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after almost 25 years of marriage. She is now fighting in court for her share in the 55-year-old's estimated $1 billion estate. Last week, he agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support.