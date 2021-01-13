 
 

Dr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Shocking Details of His Alleged Violent Abuse

Dr. Dre's Ex Nicole Young Shares Shocking Details of His Alleged Violent Abuse
WENN/Apega
Celebrity

In court documents filed in their divorce case, Nicole Young claims the hip-hop mogul once held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and grabbed her by the neck.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's alleged violent abuse on his estranged wife Nicole Young has been detailed in court documents. Just days before the record producer was hospitalized due to brain aneurysm, Nicole filed papers describing the moments that allegedly threatened her safety.

Nicole says in the divorce documents obtained by Daily Mail that the hip-hop mogul, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, once held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and slammed her against a wall, lifting her off her feet by her neck.

"Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001," she claims. "Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000."

  See also...

She goes on alleging, "Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

Nicole admits she never reported the alleged abuse to police during their marriage because "my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."

Dre previously denied that he ever abused his then-wife. "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety," he declared in past filings. Responding to his claim, Nicole says in the newer documents that he"blatantly lies." She argues, "I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship."

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after almost 25 years of marriage. She is now fighting in court for her share in the 55-year-old's estimated $1 billion estate. Last week, he agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support.

You can share this post!

Rebel Wilson 'Petrified' During Armed Kidnapping in Africa

Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Is 'Sickened' by Him Following Cannibal Claims
Related Posts
Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Cops Called to Dr. Dre's House Due to Attempted Burglary Amid His Hospitalization

Cops Called to Dr. Dre's House Due to Attempted Burglary Amid His Hospitalization

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation