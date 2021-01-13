 
 

Chuck Norris' Rep Denies Rumors the Actor Took Part in Capitol Hill Riot

Chuck Norris' Rep Denies Rumors the Actor Took Part in Capitol Hill Riot
A representative for the iconic action movie actor insists the star was in Texas with his family when the pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chuck Norris' representative has silenced speculation suggesting the action star was among the armed rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, insisting the man in a viral photo was a lookalike.

The "Walker, Texas Ranger" star became a hot topic on social media on Monday (11Jan21) as Twitter users debated whether a bearded redhead pictured posing with a fellow Donald Trump supporter, identified as Matthew Bledsoe, was actually Norris or not.

Bledsoe apparently believed he had crossed paths with the real Norris as he simply captioned the snap with the actor's name.

The man bore a striking similarity to the ageing martial arts expert, who is a registered Republican and endorsed Trump in the 2016 elections, but his spokesperson claims Norris, 80, was nowhere near Washington, D.C. on 6 January.

In a statement issued to People.com, representative Erik Kritzer declares, "This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome."

"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

One of the people taking part in the Capitol Hill siege was radio host Alex Jones. He recently revealed, "The White House told me three days before, 'We're going to have you lead the march. The Secret Service - before Trump finishes, 30 minutes before - so we-ll lead you to a point, take you out of the front row and lead you to the place where they want you to start the march and Trump will tell people, 'Go, and I'm going to meet you at the Capitol.' "

He insisted the protest was infiltrated by the leftists, "They had their classic elbow pads and knee pads, because that's what the wimps wear, out there screaming, 'F Antifa' and Proud Boy chants to try and blame the Proud Boys."

