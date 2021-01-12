 
 

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

In the new Netflix series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about lawyer Mickey Haller, 'The Magnificent Seven' star will take on the role Matthew McConaughey played on the big screen.

AceShowbiz - Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has been tapped to take on the role Matthew McConaughey played on the big screen in a new Netflix series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about lawyer Mickey Haller.

"The Magnificent Seven" and "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" star will lead the cast of "Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley's revamped "The Lincoln Lawyer" project, which was originally set up at CBS last season.

Connelly, who has written six Haller books in the past 12 years, is thrilled about the series and Garcia-Rulfo's casting, calling the actor "wonderful and talented".

"I'm thrilled to call Netflix our home," Connelly wrote in a blog announcing the new serie. "And I'm excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers - both old and new fans – around the world."

"Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, who is following in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother," Connelly added. "He brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role - one that aligns with the books and brings authenticity to the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story."

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in "The Lincoln Lawyer" series, "The Brass Verdict", and revolves around Haller, who runs his law practice from his Lincoln Town Car.

Connelly will also executive produce alongside Kelley.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" was days away from starting production after CBS bosses ordered a pilot when the coronavirus pandemic shut down all filming in March (20). Two months later the TV executives opted not to go forward with the project.

