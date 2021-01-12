Report: Trump Admits He Bears 'Some Responsibility' for Capitol Riot

WENN/Dennis Van Tine Celebrity

The president reportedly acknowledges during a phone conversation with Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy he's partly to blame for the violent siege of the Capitol Hill.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - President Donald Trump agrees he bears "some responsibility" for the violent siege of the Capitol Hill last week, according to sources. The president reportedly acknowledged his part in inciting the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6 during a phone call with Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy.

Two people familiar with McCarthy's briefing say the California politician shared details of his phone conversation with Trump during an emotional 2-1/2-hour long call with lawmakers on Monday, January 11. McCarthy told Republicans during the Monday briefing that he believes Trump was responsible for the violence.

Republicans are divided over the attack while Democrats say that Trump, and a number of his allies, are to blame for the invasion. Democrats, who have a majority of House members, have moved toward impeaching Trump for inciting the riot, but Vice President Mike Pence has so far resisted invoking the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

McCarthy also still opposes impeaching Trump, saying in a letter sent to GOP House colleagues Monday that it "would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together." The letter lays out four potential actions to address the riot without mentioning Trump.

The four options allegedly include "A Resolution of Censure under the Rules of the House," "A Bipartisan Commission to Investigate the Circumstances Surrounding the Attack," "Reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887" and "Legislation to Promote Voter Confidence in Future Federal Elections."

On January 6, Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol during a rally on the White House lawn where he repeated false claims that the November 3 election was "rigged" against him. The protesters breached into the Capitol building, leaving five people dead in the process, including a Capitol Police officer.

Far-right political radio host Alex Jones recently admitted that he led the mob storming the Capitol building under the White House's direction. He inadvertently admitted his involvement in the attempted coup while trying to blame Antifa for the riot.