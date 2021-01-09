Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

WENN/Instar Celebrity

While attempting to blame Antifa for the riot, the far-right political radio host inadvertently reveals that he was directed by the White House to lead the crowd, days in advance.

AceShowbiz - Radio host Alex Jones has accidentally spilled the beans on who was behind the Capitol Hill riot. The infamous conspiracy theorist has inadvertently admitted that he was leading the pro-Trump supporters to storm the building in Washington D.C. under the White House's direction on Wednesday, January 6.

Alex revealed his and Donald Trump's involvement in the attempted coup while attempting to blame Antifa for the riot. He told viewers of his radio show "The Alex Jones Show" that he was told to lead the mob days in advance.

"And then the White House told me three days before, 'We're going to have you lead the march. The Secret Service - before Trump finishes, 30 minutes before - so we-ll lead you to a point, take you out of the front row and lead you to the place where they want you to start the march and Trump will tell people, 'Go, and I'm going to meet you at the Capitol,' ' " he shared.

Alex recalled, "There was a million people outside of the Ellipse that was - you know, metal detectors, folks coming in. And so, by the time I got out there 20 minutes, 30 minutes before Trump finished his speech there were already hundreds of thousands of people ahead of me marching."

The 46-year-old, however, still blamed Antifa, who disguised as Trump supporters, for the riot. "They had their classic elbow pads and knee pads, because that's what the wimps wear, out there screaming, 'F Antifa' and Proud Boy chants to try and blame the Proud Boys," so he claimed.

Alex also revealed that his media company paid $500,000 for the rally on the White House lawn that preceded the violent siege of the Capitol. "When I tell you this, it's not to brag about my connection to this embattled president," he said. "No one would book the Ellipse, no one would book the other areas. No one would pay for it. We went and paid for it."

He said that 80 per cent of the money used in the bookings was provided by a donor. "It cost close to half a million dollars," he claimed.

Contrary to Alex's claim and other conspiracy theorists' speculation, the FBI has said there is "no indication" that Antifa was involved in the Capitol Hill riot.