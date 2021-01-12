Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spotted on Winter Stroll With His Mom in London

WENN Celebrity

The notoriously private couple is photographed bundling up in their warm outfits while holding hands during the walk as they're joined by the actor's mother Elizabeth.

Jan 12, 2021

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn prove they are still going strong. The couple, who has been notoriously known for keeping their romantic life quite private, was spotted enjoying a winter stroll together with the "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" actor's mother while in London.

In several photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 31-year-old singer and her beau were seen bundling up in their warm outfits and holding hands. They were joined by the English native's mother Elizabeth during the Monday, January 11 outing. The "Cardigan" songstress sported a long oversized black coat, jeans, black boots that she combined with red beanie and matching gloves for the occasion.

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker's boyfriend, in the meantime, seemed comfortable in a black puffer jacket, matching beanie and a pair of boots and blue jeans. His mother opted to go with a yellow coat, ivory pants, brown shoes and a grey beanie. The three of them completed their looks with protective face masks.

The outing came around a month after Taylor opened up about her relationship with Joe. When speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show in December, she revealed, "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So it was... We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

"I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes," she added. "He's always just playing instruments and he doesn't do it in a strategic, 'I'm writing a song right now' thing. He's always done that."

Taylor went on to admit that she and Joe, who began dating in 2017, might have not collaborated if it was not because of the lockdown. "But do I think we would have taken the step of, 'Hey, let's see if there's a song in here? Let's write a song together?' if we hadn't been in lockdown? I don't think that would have happened," she shared. "But I'm so glad that it did."