Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox
The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro member praises Megan for having a 'beautiful relationship' with Brian as the former couple are co-parenting their children following split.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife Megan Fox have a "beautiful relationship," according to his partner Sharna Burgess. The actors were married from 2010 until 2021 and have three sons together - Journey, seven, Bodhi, nine, and Noah, 10 - and Brian has applauded his former partner over the way she's co-parenting their children - insisting they are both determined to put the children first and raise them in a "healthy environment."

"When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things. We don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in," Brian said of his ex on the "Oldish" podcast.

He added, "I've really come to the understanding and the realisation within the last five years that I think people do a huge disservice in thinking they don't want a separation or a divorce to affect their kids because it will. It will absolutely affect your kids."

"The part of it you have control over is how it affects your kids, whether it's a positive experience and you co-parent with the other person well, or you make it as loving an experience as possible, or a very angry head-to-head, fighting constantly."

As well as being dad to three children with Megan, Brian also has Kassius, 21, with his "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil as well as one-year-old son Zane with his current partner Burgess.

Burgess went on to say her boyfriend has a "beautiful relationship" with Fox adding, "She's an awesome woman and she is a part of raising these beautiful children and simply because she's an ex, there's no need for me to have any resentment towards her."

"They had their experience and it has nothing to do with me. How it went down, what went down, it's zero of my business. What is my business is being a part of creating a healthy, loving, open and respectful environment for these kids."

She added, "If they [Fox and Green] are at the school for an event, they'll sometimes be in their own little spot talking for half an hour, completely on their own laughing and joking and having a great time."

