Tamar Braxton Reacts to Fan Asking Her to Reconcile With Vincent Herbert: He's 'My Cousin'
One of Tamar's followers writes to the 'Braxton Family Values' star on Twitter, 'I really wish that @TamarBraxtonHer and Vincent Herbert get back together.'

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton wants people to leave her alone. The R&B singer seemingly has had enough with people trying to make her and ex-husband Vincent Herbert, with whom she shares son Logan, get back together romantically.

One fan wrote to the "Braxton Family Values" star on Twitter on Monday, January 11, "I really wish that @TamarBraxtonHer and Vincent Herbert get back together so Logan can see his mama and daddy play around the house." Tamar caught wind of the tweet and decided to respond fiercely.

"Stop. Now you know i ain't following you pumpkin after that foolishness," Tamar told the fan, whose display name read, "TAMAR BRAXTON FOLLOW ME." She went on explaining why she would never reconcile with Vincent, "Ima say this for the last time.. Vince is my cousin on Logan's side of the family. Ok. Let it go."

People were beyond amused by Tamar's response. "Not my cousin from Logan's side. dead," someone commented on Instagram. "I'm crying at thats her cousin," another person added. Loving the title, a user said, "Nah this how I'm finna claim my bd I love it."

Meanwhile, some others criticized the first person who tried to tell Tamar what to do. "What's y'all obsession with seeing people back in abusive, toxic relationships??" one user wondered. "Stay out of peoples business!! liked damn," another fan echoed.

Tamar and Vincent got married in November 2008 after dating for five years. Their marriage, however, ended after Tamar filed for divorce which was later finalized in the summer of 2019.

After her failed marriage, she dated David Adefeso in 2018. The pair's relationship took a nasty turn last year with them accusing each other of abuse following Tamar's suicide attempt. David even filed restraining order against Tamar.

