 

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' member and '90210' actor haven't really made any decision regarding how many children they want to have after welcoming son Zane.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have no idea if they want another baby. The 38-year-old dancer already shares Zane, 15 months, with the actor, but the loved-up couple aren't sure whether they want to have another child together.

"This is a daily dm from so many of you. Truthfully … we don't know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn't really a decision made (sic)," Sharna replied when asked about her family plans on Instagram.

The dancer and Brian - who also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, ten, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with ex-wife Megan Fox - both relish the challenges of parenthood. However, Sharna admits that it can be a "perfect and intimidating" experience.

  Editors' Pick

She shared, "I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could've ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating."

"We joke about our next car being a school bus but we're not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sharna previously admitted to battling "intrusive mom thoughts." The dancer took to social media to reveal that she'd been struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom. Sharna - who recently announced her engagement to Brian - explained on Instagram, "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing."

"Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know. (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kit Harington Admits to Letting His Ego Get the Best of Him at Times

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
Related Posts
Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess Hails Brian Austin Green on His 50th Birthday

Sharna Burgess Hails Brian Austin Green on His 50th Birthday

Sharna Burgess Praises BF Brian Austin Green and His Ex Megan Fox for 'Amazing' Parenting Skills

Sharna Burgess Praises BF Brian Austin Green and His Ex Megan Fox for 'Amazing' Parenting Skills

Latest News
Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 09, 2023

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
  • Oct 09, 2023

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America
  • Oct 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'