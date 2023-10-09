Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' member and '90210' actor haven't really made any decision regarding how many children they want to have after welcoming son Zane.

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have no idea if they want another baby. The 38-year-old dancer already shares Zane, 15 months, with the actor, but the loved-up couple aren't sure whether they want to have another child together.

"This is a daily dm from so many of you. Truthfully … we don't know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn't really a decision made (sic)," Sharna replied when asked about her family plans on Instagram.

The dancer and Brian - who also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, ten, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with ex-wife Megan Fox - both relish the challenges of parenthood. However, Sharna admits that it can be a "perfect and intimidating" experience.

She shared, "I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could've ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating."

"We joke about our next car being a school bus but we're not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sharna previously admitted to battling "intrusive mom thoughts." The dancer took to social media to reveal that she'd been struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom. Sharna - who recently announced her engagement to Brian - explained on Instagram, "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing."

"Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know. (sic)"

