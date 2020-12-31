Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Tease A Peek at Romantic Getaway

Instagram Celebrity

Just days after sparking dating rumors when they were spotted going on Christmas vacation together, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro let out matching beach photos.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess seemed to have the time of their life while vacationing together. Less than a week after being spotted going on Christmas vacation together, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and the "Dancing With the Stars" pro-dancer offered their fans a peek at their romantic getaway.

On Wednesday, December 30, each of them made use of their individual Instagram account to share one picture from their trip. While Brian let out a selfie that captured a beautiful beach in the background, Sharna shared a photo of herself relaxing while gazing at the same beach seen in her rumored boyfriend's snap.

Neither of them offered further hints on their possible romance, but Sharna could not hide the bliss brought by the trip. "First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let's go," she wrote in the caption of her post. Brian, in the meantime, captioned his, "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean."

Brian and Sharna sparked dating rumors when the two of them were seen jetting off to Hawaii together on Christmas Day, December 25. In a clip shared by Daily Mail, the twosome were captured getting their grooves on while waiting in line at at a cafe inside the Los Angeles International Airport, and sitting next to each other before boarding their flight.

After the LAX spotting, an inside source claimed to PEOPLE that the ex-husband of Megan Fox "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks." The so-called insider went on to spill, "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

Weeks earlier, Sharna has openly admitted that she is off the single market. "I actually am not on the market anymore," she told Us Weekly in early December. "But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially." She stopped short from revealing who her new man is, and added, "No one's calling us a relationship yet."

Claiming that this relationship "feels different to all the rest of them," the 35-year-old explained, "I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I'm in love. It's almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can."