 

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' member unlocks 'new emotional experience' as she's haunted by guilt before leaving baby daughter at home for an exotic getaway with pals.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess battled "mom guilt" when she recently headed off for a tropical getaway. The 38-year-old star shares Zane, 15 months, with Brian Austin Green, and Sharna took to social media before she headed off to acknowledge that she had mixed feelings about her trip.

"New emotional experience unlocked... I'm headed to Cabo for a girls trip that has been over a year in the making. The timing sucks. Zane is a champ and is already on the mend from HF and M however... the mom guilt for leaving is unreal," the TV star wrote on her Instagram Story.

"I was going to back out but Bri so beautifully reminded me that I need and deserve these few days. I'm so lucky I have a man that supports and sees me AND that I fully trust in knowing the house kids and life all keep flowing as normal even if I'm away. Everyone is ok. I'm ok…ish. And this will be fun (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Last year, meanwhile, Sharna admitted to battling "intrusive mom thoughts." The ballroom dancer took to social media to reveal that she'd been struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time.

Sharna - who recently announced her engagement to Brian - explained on Instagram at the time, "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first."

"These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms
Related Posts
Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess Has 'No Need' to Resent Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess Hails Brian Austin Green on His 50th Birthday

Sharna Burgess Hails Brian Austin Green on His 50th Birthday

Sharna Burgess Praises BF Brian Austin Green and His Ex Megan Fox for 'Amazing' Parenting Skills

Sharna Burgess Praises BF Brian Austin Green and His Ex Megan Fox for 'Amazing' Parenting Skills

Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Self-Doubts After Becoming Mom

Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Self-Doubts After Becoming Mom

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms
  • Oct 08, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo
  • Oct 08, 2023

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister
  • Oct 08, 2023

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It
  • Oct 08, 2023

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community
  • Oct 08, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm
  • Oct 08, 2023

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Most Read
Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him
Celebrity

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner