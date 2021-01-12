 
 

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star quickly removes her Instagram picture and replaces it with the cropped version after noticing the honest mistake.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has been doing a good job at keeping her daughter's privacy. The model has several times teased her Instagram followers with glimpses of the four-month-old infant without showing her face, but now fans have got the first look at her baby.

It was the baby's grandmother Yolanda Hadid who accidentally revealed first look at the baby's face. On Monday, January 11, the former reality TV star marked her 57th birthday by reflecting on her blessings, including her granddaughter.

She shared a post of her holding the little infant which was apparently taken during the latest Christmas season as they both were coordinating in holiday outfits. While the baby turned her head so her face wasn't captured by the camera, fans apparently noticed there was a mirror in the room that seemed to catch the infant's reflection.

Worried that the photo may have breached Gigi and Zayn's as well as their daughter's privacy, fans quickly notified Yolanda in the comment section. "You don't have to share this picture," one person told the Netherlands-born former model. "Zayn and Gigi wanted privacy for her girls, so please if you have a bit of respect for them delete this post please." Others made similar plea to the grandmother to delete the post.

  See also...

Realizing her honest mistake, Yolanda quickly took down the post before sharing a cropped version of the photo along with a caption that read, "My birthday blessings..… When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1."

"It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed...…," she gushed about being a grandmother, before sharing how her moment with her granddaughter reminds her of her late mother, "I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......"

She went on paying tribute to her mother, "A empty hole in my heart that can't be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life......"

"I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives..…," she added, before concluding it, "God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife"

You can share this post!

Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official as a Couple With Brian Austin Green

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spotted on Winter Stroll With His Mom in London
Related Posts
Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Yolanda Hadid Brings to Light Moments From Gigi and Zayn Malik's Gender Reveal Party

Yolanda Hadid Brings to Light Moments From Gigi and Zayn Malik's Gender Reveal Party

Yolanda Hadid Gives a Peek at Her Bonding Moment With Gigi's Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid Gives a Peek at Her Bonding Moment With Gigi's Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans to New Picture of Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel' Baby

Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans to New Picture of Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel' Baby

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Vogue Allegedly Blindsides Kamala Harris With Its Controversial Cover

Vogue Allegedly Blindsides Kamala Harris With Its Controversial Cover