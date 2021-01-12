Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star quickly removes her Instagram picture and replaces it with the cropped version after noticing the honest mistake.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has been doing a good job at keeping her daughter's privacy. The model has several times teased her Instagram followers with glimpses of the four-month-old infant without showing her face, but now fans have got the first look at her baby.

It was the baby's grandmother Yolanda Hadid who accidentally revealed first look at the baby's face. On Monday, January 11, the former reality TV star marked her 57th birthday by reflecting on her blessings, including her granddaughter.

She shared a post of her holding the little infant which was apparently taken during the latest Christmas season as they both were coordinating in holiday outfits. While the baby turned her head so her face wasn't captured by the camera, fans apparently noticed there was a mirror in the room that seemed to catch the infant's reflection.

Worried that the photo may have breached Gigi and Zayn's as well as their daughter's privacy, fans quickly notified Yolanda in the comment section. "You don't have to share this picture," one person told the Netherlands-born former model. "Zayn and Gigi wanted privacy for her girls, so please if you have a bit of respect for them delete this post please." Others made similar plea to the grandmother to delete the post.

Realizing her honest mistake, Yolanda quickly took down the post before sharing a cropped version of the photo along with a caption that read, "My birthday blessings..… When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1."

"It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed...…," she gushed about being a grandmother, before sharing how her moment with her granddaughter reminds her of her late mother, "I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......"

She went on paying tribute to her mother, "A empty hole in my heart that can't be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life......"

"I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives..…," she added, before concluding it, "God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife"