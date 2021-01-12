 
 

Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Sultry Photo

Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Sultry Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

The Boston Celtics player and the Good American founder continue to prove they have moved past his cheating scandals, weeks after celebrating an early Christmas together in Massachusetts.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson could not get enough of Khloe Kardashian's beauty. Proving that his relationship with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been going strong, the Boston Celtics player left a flirty comment on her sultry photo shared on social media.

The 29-year-old's baby mama posted her picture on Instagram on Sunday, January 10. In it, she was seen modeling some of her Good American clothing line which featured animal print leggings with a matching bra and jacket. "Head to Toe - @goodamerican," so read the caption of the snap.

  See also...

Khloe's post has apparently caught Tristan's attention who raved in the comment section, "My Queen." He added a crown and heart emoji in the same comment. Kylie Jenner's longtime pal Yris Palmer and Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq also left gushing comments by sending out several fire emojis.

Tristan's flirty comment came after he and Khloe, who share a daughter together, celebrated an early Christmas together in Massachusetts in December 2020. Offering more details about their holiday was a source who told PEOPLE, "Khloe and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

The pair also sparked engagement rumors after the TV personality was caught flashing a new diamond ring during the holiday. However, the ring turned out to be another symbol of commitment instead of betrothal. "[The NBA star] surprised [her] with a huge diamond," a source told Life & Style. "It's more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas."

Khloe and Tristan, who split in early 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kylie's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, were reported to be rekindling their romance in August. However, the pair have yet to confirm their reconciliation.

You can share this post!

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Tries to Sell His Ohio Mansion up for $3.25M

Tristan Thompson Tries to Sell His Ohio Mansion up for $3.25M

Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual

Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual

Tristan Thompson Celebrates Khloe Kardashian's People's Choice Award Win With Sweet Gift

Tristan Thompson Celebrates Khloe Kardashian's People's Choice Award Win With Sweet Gift

Tristan Thompson: Losing Khloe Kardashian Made Me Lose a Part of Myself

Tristan Thompson: Losing Khloe Kardashian Made Me Lose a Part of Myself

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Vogue Allegedly Blindsides Kamala Harris With Its Controversial Cover

Vogue Allegedly Blindsides Kamala Harris With Its Controversial Cover