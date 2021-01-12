'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

ABC TV

The new outing of the ABC dating show kicks off with a one-on-one date between Matt and Bri, one of the frontrunners in season 25 as they enjoy riding ATVs.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" aired an all-new episode on Monday, January 11, marking the second week of new Bachelor Matt James' journey of finding love. The new outing kicked off with a one-on-one date between Matt and Bri, one of the frontrunners in season 25, as they enjoyed riding ATVs.

The two followed it up with a picnic before spending time together in a woodfire hot tub. They opened up to each other, telling that they were grateful for this moment. Matt also told Bri that he was looking forward to spending time with her. During the dinner date, Bri revealed to Matt that she was raised by a single mom and she felt alone when she found out that her mom was pregnant with her secret fiance.

Matt also opened up about his past to Bri. "I'm trying to do things differently. The way you opened up tonight and how adventurous you were on the date, that's attractive to me," he told her before presenting her with a rose, saying, "Bri, will you accept this rose?"

Meanwhile, Victoria was jealous because she didn't get to spend time alone with Matt. The other women didn't seem comfortable with the "negative" vibe that Victoria was giving off. "I think I'm authentic and real," Victoria told the women, before saying that her roommate Marylynn was rude to her.

The next day, Chelsea, Serena P., Abigal, Sydney, Illeana, Kristin, Lauren, Jessenia, Serena C., Kit, Kaili, Khalah, Mari, Piper, Rachel and Victoria were up for the group date. They were given 10 minutes to pick out a wedding dress to be photographed in with Matt.

After a photo session, host Chris Harrison tested the ladies with a game named "Capture the Heart" in which they had to tag each other with accessories dipped in paint as they were split into two teams. Things were nasty and messy with Kit and Khaylah falling.

Matt and the women later headed to their locale for the night part of the date. He had one-on-one time with Lauren and Jessenia, the latter of whom told him that she's dealt with infidelity. "To put my heart on the line is really overwhelming," she admitted. Matt later assured Jessenia that he would never cheat on her before they shared a kiss. At the end of the group date, Matt gave the group date rose to Lauren.

Next was another one-on-one date with Sarah. She was nervous, and maybe it was why she failed to open up to Matt. "I had a great time with Sarah today, but I could tell Sarah was struggling with something. She's slow getting started, but I need her to be open and vulnerable, because I've already had other women being authentic and real, and that's what I'm looking for," Matt shared in confessional.

"It's not easy opening up about something so personal to me," she said. "I know it's super hard to be away from home. I am such a private person... it's so hard for me to open up. I want to share this with you."

She then told Matt that her father was diagnosed with ALS when she was in college. "Mentally, you're completely the same person, but you slowly lose the ability to speak and to walk and to talk," she said. "There is no cure for it, and the life expectancy is two to five years."

Matt then vowed to her that he would be someone she wants to be with. They kissed and Matt presented her with a rose. They ended the night with some romantic time in the pool.

Later at the cocktail party, Marylynn and Victoria were fighting. "Marylynn was my roommate... she just like, cries to manipulate situations and she's straight up toxic. I had to sleep on the couch temporarily... it was crazy," she told Matt, who was "overwhelmed" by the fight.

When being confronted, Marylynn told Matt, "I mean, I'm not usually one to involve myself in drama, but I'm here to be with you. At this point, I feel like I need to defend myself. She's jeopardizing my time with you, and that's not OK with me. I'm telling you the honest truth, Matt."

It was then time for the rose ceremony. Pieper, Kit, Magi and Rachael got a rose from Matt. He continued giving the roses to Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, Katie and Serena C. Later, Sarah felt unconscious, saying, "I'm blacking out. I can't see." Viewers can only find out what happens in next week's episode.