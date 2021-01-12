Thomas Rhett Joins Forces With His Cousin to Launch Dos Primos Tequila Brand

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Country star Thomas Rhett has become the latest celebrity tequila tsar after launching Dos Primos with his cousin.

The singer and Jeff Worn went public with their latest liquor business venture on Monday (January 11), revealing they first partnered with fourth-generation distillers on their hand-crafted tipple three years ago.

The "Smooth Like the Summer" hitmaker says, "It's the smoothest tequila I've ever had. My mom even likes it and is not a tequila fan."

Rhett reveals his wife, Lauren Akins, is also a fan of Dos Primos, which translates as "two cousins."

"My wife and I love to enjoy tequila together, and I'm excited for people to share a bottle with friends, sip it around a bonfire or enjoy it on a fishing trip or at tailgate or concert," he said in a press statement. "Dos Primos is about unwinding and enjoying the people and things that really matter in life."

The tequila is distilled from blue agave from Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico.

"There's no greater thrill or commitment than putting your name on something you believe in," Worn said in the statement. "Our names are more than just our reputation - they represent our legacy and our future. That's not something Thomas Rhett and I take lightly. We are proud of this product, and we're excited to introduce Dos Primos."

The pair join the likes of Sammy Hagar, Adam Levine and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among the stars with their own tequila brands.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber, meanwhile, launched their own line, Casamigos, in 2013, before selling it for a reported $1 billion in 2017.