 
 

Dr. Dre Remains in ICU, a Week After Brain Aneurysm

The N.W.A co-founder is still being treated in intensive care, a week after he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because of a brain aneurysm.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre is still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The hip-hop icon was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance on 4 January (21) following the reported health scare, and has been undergoing tests and investigations ever since.

But, as doctors remain baffled as to what caused the initial aneurysm, they are apparently keeping him in the ICU (intensive care unit) in case he has another one.

Sources told TMZ that it's unclear whether or not Dre has had surgery to try and stop the brain bleed - the usual state of play in the case of an aneurysm - but he's apparently "resting comfortably."

"Doctors have cautiously informed his family that a 'bad outcome' doesn't appear to be on the horizon," the insider added to the website.

Dre hasn't posted on his Instagram page since he shared his thanks for everyone's well wishes just after the hospital dash.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he wrote at the time. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!! (sic)"

Dre received messages of support from pals including Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and Ice Cube since news of his health scare broke.

Following his hospitalization, the rap mogul, who is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, agreed to pay her $2 million (£1.5 million) in spousal support.

Joan Collins, 87, Receives Covid-19 Vaccination, Calls It 'the Easiest Thing'

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

