 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success
WENN/FayesVision/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical' star is in a 'puddle of tears' upon learning that her song secures the third position on U.S. iTunes chart, which is next to the 'Cardigan' singer's two bonus tracks from 'Evermore'.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo could not be happier upon receiving sweet words from Taylor Swift for her latest success. Learning that the latter has praised her after her song "Drivers License" secured third position on U.S. iTunes chart, the "High School Musical: The Musical" star took to social media to express her excitement.

On Saturday, January 9, the 17-year-old first shared on Instagram a screenshot of iTunes chart where her song was placed next to Taylor's "It's Time To Go" and "Right Where You Left Me". Feeling grateful of the achievement, she penned, "next to taylor on the us i tunes chart i'm in a puddle of tears."

Olivia's comment did not go unnoticed by Taylor who raved, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud." In response to such remarks, the former "Bizaardvark" star uploaded the "Cardigan" songstress' Horizon Award speech at the 2007 CMAs, and stated, "I can't believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year."

  See also...

This was not the first time Taylor and Olivia gushed over each other on social media. Back in April 2020, the Grammy-winning artist complimented the latter as she performed "Cruel Summer" for MTV's Alone Together Jam Session. "THE TALENT," she exclaimed on Instagram Story. "Love This!!! Thanks for this beautiful performance @olivia.rodrigo @mtv."

Olivia later turned to Twitter to share a screenshot of Taylor's Story feed. "I AM GONNA FRAME THIS SCREENSHOT AND HANG IT ABOVE MY FIRSTBORN'S CRIB," she enthusiastically wrote in the accompaniment of the snap.

Olivia Rodrigo's Tweeet

Olivia Rodrigo was thrilled upon learning Taylor Swift complimented her for performing 'Cruel Summer'.

Friendly exchanges aside, Olivia released "Drivers License" at midnight on Friday, January 8 along with its music video. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, she said in a statement, "When I came up with 'drivers license', I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted."

"Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's really the whole purpose of songwriting," she added. "There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world."

You can share this post!

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot
Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help