Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

The 'High School Musical: The Musical' star is in a 'puddle of tears' upon learning that her song secures the third position on U.S. iTunes chart, which is next to the 'Cardigan' singer's two bonus tracks from 'Evermore'.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo could not be happier upon receiving sweet words from Taylor Swift for her latest success. Learning that the latter has praised her after her song "Drivers License" secured third position on U.S. iTunes chart, the "High School Musical: The Musical" star took to social media to express her excitement.

On Saturday, January 9, the 17-year-old first shared on Instagram a screenshot of iTunes chart where her song was placed next to Taylor's "It's Time To Go" and "Right Where You Left Me". Feeling grateful of the achievement, she penned, "next to taylor on the us i tunes chart i'm in a puddle of tears."

Olivia's comment did not go unnoticed by Taylor who raved, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud." In response to such remarks, the former "Bizaardvark" star uploaded the "Cardigan" songstress' Horizon Award speech at the 2007 CMAs, and stated, "I can't believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year."

This was not the first time Taylor and Olivia gushed over each other on social media. Back in April 2020, the Grammy-winning artist complimented the latter as she performed "Cruel Summer" for MTV's Alone Together Jam Session. "THE TALENT," she exclaimed on Instagram Story. "Love This!!! Thanks for this beautiful performance @olivia.rodrigo @mtv."

Olivia later turned to Twitter to share a screenshot of Taylor's Story feed. "I AM GONNA FRAME THIS SCREENSHOT AND HANG IT ABOVE MY FIRSTBORN'S CRIB," she enthusiastically wrote in the accompaniment of the snap.

Olivia Rodrigo was thrilled upon learning Taylor Swift complimented her for performing 'Cruel Summer'.

Friendly exchanges aside, Olivia released "Drivers License" at midnight on Friday, January 8 along with its music video. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, she said in a statement, "When I came up with 'drivers license', I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted."

"Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's really the whole purpose of songwriting," she added. "There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world."