Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon Music

After being delayed because of Ashanti's COVID-19 diagnosis last December, the song battle between the 'Love' hitmaker and the 'Foolish' singer is being pushed back due to relocation.

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole is just too eager to hop on "Verzuz" against Ashanti. So, when the song battle is delayed again as it will be moved to separate locations, the "Love" hitmaker didn't seem to be happy.

"This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us," the show, which hails from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, announced on Instagram on Friday, January 8. "As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we'll be going back to separate locations for a bit."

Concluding the announcement, the statement continued, "We're excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks," noting that the upcoming battle will be between Ashanti and Keyshia.

Making public her feelings, Keyshia took to the comment section to leave a side-eyeing emoji. Fans rallied behind her as one wrote, "literally been saying stop playing with keyshia!!" Alluding that the numerous delays were because Ashanti was scared to go against Keyshia, a fan insisted, "Cause at this point she SCARED baby ! We know."

"I know you was ready! So somebody scared *crosses arms* lol," another fan similarly commented. Meanwhile, someone suggested Keyshia to just drop "Verzuz" altogether. "just go live and do some songs tomorrow to hell with verseuz," the person said.

Keyshia and Ashanti were initially set to go head-to-head on December 12, 2020. Fans, however, were forced to wait a little longer as it was pushed back due to Ashanti's COVID-19 diagnosis. "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," the "Foolish" singer told fans. "I'm ok and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the verzuz from my house... we're tring (sic) to figure it all out!!!"

Minutes later, "Verzuz" confirmed the delay in a statement which read, "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime." The statement continued, "We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It's truly affecting our community."

Ashanti then revealed on New Year's Day that she was finally in the clear after having to be in self-quarantine for the holidays. "Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago," she wrote on her social media account. "Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved."