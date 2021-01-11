 
 

Cynthia Bailey 'Understands' Wendy Williams' Claims That She Uses Daughter's Sexuality for Storyline

Instagram/WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Wendy shared her two cents in the January 7 episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' featuring Cynthia, saying, 'You needed a more interesting storyline than the happy married lady.'

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey's storyline on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" includes her daughter Noelle Robinson coming out as gender fluid. Watching that, Wendy Williams apparently has opinion on that, accusing the Bravo personality of deliberately using that to make her storyline on the show less boring.

In response to that, it is reported that Cynthia isn't bothered by the allegations. Noting that she understands it's basically Wendy's job to share some controversial remarks on her talk show, Cynthia reportedly "is completely unbothered by the entire situation with Wendy Williams and her comments." A source claims to HollywoodLife.com, "She knows that Wendy will always be Wendy. That's how she earns a check."

Wendy shared her two cents in the January 7 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" featuring Cynthia. "Not for nothing, you needed a more interesting storyline than the happy married lady," Wendy weighed in on Noelle's sexuality journey being shown on the reality TV show.

"Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys," so Cynthia explained to the outspoken host. "Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don't talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we're hiding it."

"I didn't want Noelle to feel ashamed or embarrassed or had to hide her truth," she went on saying. "Noelle is fluid, that's her life, and I wanted her to tell her own story. [It] wasn't for my storyline."

Cynthia earned praises for her response as one fan said, "Cynthia kept it real and handled herself quite well." Another fan added, "Mrs. Bailey-Hill looked amazing as always. Wendy knew Cynthia came to slay."

