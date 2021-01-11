Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody Less Than 2 Weeks After Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'We Were Rich' singer and her singer/songwriter fiance tied the knot in a 'very small' wedding in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida as they're 'taking COVID very seriously.'

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody are now a married couple. Less than two weeks after she got engaged, the one-third of Runaway June was unveiled to have tied the knot with her singer/songwriter fiance.

The newlywed couple exchanged the wedding vows on Saturday, January 9 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Offering more details about their wedding was PEOPLE which reported that they held a "very small" ceremony on the beach. It was attended by less than 20 guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are taking COVID very seriously and have requested that all of the guests receive a recent COVID test before attending," the pair told the outlet ahead of their big day. "We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance."

Despite having a small wedding, Jennifer and Austin stated that they want to celebrate their union with all friends and family in "a big party in Nashville" once the pandemic calms down. On the reason why they chose Santa Rosa Beach for the ceremony, they spilled that they "love" the area and "really wanted to get married on the water."

"Jennifer grew up on the beach, and there's something so calming and healing about the ocean," Austin said of his new bride. "We are having a boat 'sail off' after we tie the knot."

The twosome have also gone public with their marriage via Instagram. Posting a photo of them together on Sunday, January 11, the "We Were Rich" singer pointed out, "got to marry my favorite person in the world last night... @theaustinmoody . My forever now."

Her husband, in the meantime, took to his own page to share the identical snap with a longer caption. "I'm still in complete shock but I'm humbled and honored to introduce you to Mrs. Moody. Now more than ever, I am able to truly admire and appreciate everything she is. I've never met anyone so kind and generous to people she knows as well as complete strangers," he gushed.

"Without even knowing it, she teaches me how to be a better person every day that I am with her. I can't believe I got to marry my best friend," he added. "Jennifer, now I stand before the world a brand new man because of the love you've shown me. From this moment on you will never walk alone @jenniferwayne."

The granddaughter of movie icon John Wayne announced their engagement on December 30, 2020. Sharing an Instagram picture of her and her then-fiance as she flaunted an engagement ring, she declared, "Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!! I love you @theaustinmoody. Can't wait to celebrate the day with you..."