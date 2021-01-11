 
 

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim
Celebrity

Nicholas Ochs, who heads up the Hawaii faction of the far-right extremist group, is arrested by FBI agents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Proud Boys leader has been arrested for taking part in the Capitol Hill riot on Wednesday, January 6. Nicholas Ochs, the founding member of Proud Boys Hawaii, was arrested by FBI agents as soon as he touched down at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Thursday, following his trip to D.C. to storm the Capitol.

According to an unsealed indictment, Nicholas is charged with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds. This came after he made ridiculous comment on social media and CNN to defend his presence inside the building, claiming he was acting as a "journalist" during the siege.

On the day of the riot, Nicholas shared a picture of him smoking a cigarette with another male protester inside the Capitol. "Hello from the Capital (sic) lol," he captioned the photo posted on his Twitter account.

Nicholas Ochs' Tweet

Nicholas Ochs shared his picture from the Capitol riot.

  See also...

One day after the attempted coup, he claimed he was there working as a professional journalist. He also said that he didn't break in and that he simply entered without incident.

As other incriminating evidence, the feds listed his post on Parler app, including one from November which read, "Show this tweet to leftists and say they won't do s**t when he just keeps being president." He added, "They are getting scared, and they don't function when they're scared."

Nicholas, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the state House District 22 seat in 2020, is expected to virtually appear in federal court in Honolulu on Monday, January 11. The Department of Justice is seeking his removal to the District of Columbia to face the charge.

His lawyer says he is being held in federal custody in solitary confinement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nicholas' confinement is expected to last 21 days as part of a required quarantine.

You can share this post!

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody Less Than 2 Weeks After Engagement
Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her

YouTuber Aaliyah Jay's Alleged Side Dude Threatens to Expose Her