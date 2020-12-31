 
 

Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Shows Off New Ring After Engagement

Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Shows Off New Ring After Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

The granddaughter of movie icon John Wayne is set to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Austin Moody as she says yes when he gets down on one knee in a romantic proposal.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Runaway June star Jennifer Wayne will ring in 2021 with a wedding to plan.

The singer, who is movie icon John Wayne's granddaughter, is engaged to musician Austin Moody and broke the news to fans via Instagram on Wednesday (30Dec20), flashing her engagement ring as she posed with her new fiance.

"Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!!" she wrote. "I love you @theaustinmoody. Can't wait to celebrate the day with you..."

The engagement comes just two months after Wayne and Moody went public as a couple.

  See also...

Austin surprised her with a proposal on Monday outside Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, according to People sources.

The news arrives two weeks after Wayne's Runaway June bandmate Naomi Cooke announced her engagement to Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, and at the end of a tough year for Jennifer - she battled COVID and had to replace Hannah Mulholland in her band after she quit the group to spend more time at home with her family.

Despite the hurdles, she took time to count her blessing on Thanksgiving, "Super grateful for so much this year... but especially for two life changers in 2020. @theaustinmoody brightening my life and @nataliestovall joining our band and bringing new incredible life to us and our music. Love y'all. Happy turkey day!"

Meanwhile, her husband-to-be posted pictures that showed him get down on his knee. "Loving @jenniferwayne has been the best part of my 2020 and her saying YES is the best Birthday gift I could ever receive. Thanks for all the Bday wishes y'all! Moody loves ya," he gushed.

You can share this post!

Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

Christina Milian Credits Rihanna's Sexy Lingerie for Getting Her Pregnant Again
Most Read
Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay
Celebrity

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together