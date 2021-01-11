 
 

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum gushes over her businessman boyfriend in a heartfelt tribute, describing him as 'the most honorable man that [she knows].'

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid is showering Joseph Jingoli with sweet words on their second dating anniversary. When marking the major milestone in their relationship, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum thanked her businessman boyfriend with a heartfelt tribute for bringing "bright light" in her life.

On Saturday, January 9, the 57-year-old shared on Instagram a series of pictures of her and her beau throughout their relationship. "All my life I prayed for someone like you!! Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know.... Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you," she gushed.

Months prior to the dating anniversary, Yolanda commemorated Joseph's latest birthday on Instagram. Posting a picture of her and her better half, she captioned the September 2020 post, "Happy birthday my true love.. May each day, love, health and happiness come your way. Thank you for being the quiet in my storm.... You are a blessing in my life! #JosephJingoli."

The mother of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid confirmed that she has been dating Joseph back in August 2019. Responding to news which suggested that they have been an item for 3 months at that time, she clarified on Twitter, "8months and going strong."

Later in May 2020, Yolanda opened up about her love life in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish. "I don't really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I've been in a relationship of 15 months and I'm very much in love with my boyfriend. What has connected us is probably horses and the farm life. We live 10 miles apart, so it's kind of perfect," she shared.

"All my relationships have changed because I moved to the East Coast. I live in the East Coast full time right now on a farm, so I don't see anybody anymore," she added. "There were days that I had fun with all the girls, obviously, and I had my difficulties with some women that I don't want to rehash. We've moved way beyond that. But [Erika Jayne] and I, we check in every once in a while. And yeah, life goes on. It's different when you live in a different city, obviously."

Before dating Joseph, Yolanda was previously married to Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000. She also wed record producer David Foster in 2011. However, the former couple announced their divorce in December 2015.

