'Big Brother' Couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Expecting Their First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Nicole and Victor met for the first time as fellow houseguests in season 18 of Big Brother' back in 2016, though it was not until a year later that they started dating.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations in order to "Big Brother" alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The winner of season 18 announced on her Instagram account that she's expecting her first child with fiance and former rival Victor Arroyo.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick," so Nicole shared with her followers alongside a picture of them having a feast on bed while showing off the sonogram of their unborn baby. "We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful."

Victor also posted another picture on his own page, showing him smiling while pointing at a sonogram. "We're pregnant *7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!!" so he captioned the snap.

Reacting to the happy news, fellow "Big Brother" alum Tyler Crispen wrote in the comment section, "Congrats!!!" Nicole Anthony also congratulated the couple while Memphis Garret claimed that he's "so excited for you guys!!!!"

Nicole and Victor met for the first time as fellow houseguests in season 18 of "Big Brother" back in 2016. However, it was not until a year later that they started dating. The pair got engaged in the "Big Brother" house in season 20 in 2018.

They initially planned to tie the knot in 2020 as the wedding was set to become a big storyline on "Big Brother" 22, which aired over the summer. However, the nuptials were pushed back to spring 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. It remains to be seen if they will change the plan now that Nicole is pregnant.

"It was very new in our relationship,” Nicole shared in 2019 of appearing on "The Amazing Race". "We knew going into it that it could be make it or break it … it was scary making that decision. We were going to say yes no matter what, but knowing what could come of it, like America watching us fight and break up and do all that…"

"It's definitely a testing thing for a relationship, right?" Victor added. "You see each other at your most stressful or, I guess, your worst. You're all sweaty, you're running around. You don't know if you're going the right way or whatever it is, so like she said, it's a make it or break it, we're engaged now, so I think it worked out pretty well."