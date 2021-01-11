Summer Walker Drags Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for Trying to Be Black

Instagram Celebrity

In her defense, the currently pregnant singer claims her Instagram Story post, in which she blasts the Kardashian-Jenner girls for cultural appropriation, is not 'shade.'

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is attacking the Kardashian-Jenner girls. Out of nowhere, the singer, who is currently expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend London On Da Track, suddenly took aim at the reality TV personalities on Sunday, January 10, accusing them of cultural appropriation.

Using Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's for examples, she pointed out at how they're allegedly trying to look like black people. "The difference in color between their hands and their faces," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

She elaborated on her claim, "White girls wanna be darker, black girls foundation be too damn light, fat wanna be skinny, skinny wanna be thick, white girls want bigger lips, black girls want smaller noses, curly girls want straight, straight girls want curly, everyone wants what the other person got my lord." Before people call her out for picking on the KarJenner sisters, she quickly noted, "It's not shade just a observation."

She went on defending her allegation at the reality TV stars in a follow-up post, writing, "I know critical thinking is a very difficult task for the vast majority, but the purpose of the last post was to shed light on a lot of US as in me & you should start figuring out why we always want what some else have aesthetically."

She argued, "Will never be satisfied chasing modern-day beauty standards cause it keeps changing, like every time it's a new trend we all just gone continue to alter our bodies? & this goes for every ethnicity, it affects 90% of us."

"It's just something to make you think, not shade," she insisted. "Truth is truth, let's step out of the delusion."

But Summer didn't finish just yet. She later encouraged people to find alternative, "Bags & chains are nice but seriously if your willing to drop that type of money you should really consider investing in a spiritual life coach & a therapist."

"Mann that s**t is really liberating," she added. "It's essential for healing that childhood trauma that WE ALL have (shadow work) & plays a major part in transitioning into a well-rounded multifaceted evolved & mature adult. you'll stop hurting yourself & others only opening so many doors mentally spiritually physically & financially. & honestly lol to come healed is extremely attractive."

Kim and Kylie have not responded to Summer's posts, but fans have reminded Summer that she herself had gone under the knife. "I hope she's self-observing too cuz she got her nose and body done also," one fan wrote. Another added, "I love Summer, but she also got surgery done so she's not in the right position to be calling out people. (And there's nothing wrong with getting anything done)."