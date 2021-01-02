 
 

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'
Instagram
TV

The 'Waterloo Road' actress thanks the producers behind her new Netflix series for ensuring the cast members always felt safe when filming the intimate scenes.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Bridgerton" bosses recruited an intimacy co-ordinator to make sure the Netflix hit's intimate scenes were racy and safe.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page steamed up the screen in the Christmas Day period drama and now the actress has revealed she worked with an expert behind the scenes to craft the "great" sex scenes.

"My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne," Dynevor tells Grazia, "and it was so great, because it felt safe and fun. You choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It's crazy to me that (an intimacy co-ordinator) hasn't been there in the past."

"I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

  See also...

And Phoebe admits she's as much of a fan of "Bridgerton" as viewers. "I love her coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening," she says. "I love... watching her figure it out for herself. She's a late bloomer, but it's not like she can Google it."

The new TV series is produced by Shonda Rhimes. It's one of her projects for Netflix following her departure from ABC after working for the Alphabet for 15 years.

"I felt like I was dying," she said of der decision to find a new home for her craft. "Like I'd been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time."

To the bosses at the streaming giant, she said, "The first thing I said was, 'You're not going to get another Grey's Anatomy - not Grey's Anatomy in a cornfield, Grey's Anatomy on a baseball field or Grey's Anatomy at an airport, that's just not happening.' And he said, 'I'd never expect it to.' "

You can share this post!

Riz Ahmed Credits His Role as Deaf Drummer for Making Him Appreciate Sound of Silence
Most Read
Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas
TV

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credits 'Queen's Gambit' for Helping Improve His Chess Skills

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credits 'Queen's Gambit' for Helping Improve His Chess Skills

Lucy Hale Shocked by How Quickly 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Picked Up for Reboot

Lucy Hale Shocked by How Quickly 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Picked Up for Reboot

'Superman and Lois' First Trailer Glimpses Clark Kent's Struggle as a Dad

'Superman and Lois' First Trailer Glimpses Clark Kent's Struggle as a Dad

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

Meghan McCain Returns to 'The View' Following Maternity Leave

Meghan McCain Returns to 'The View' Following Maternity Leave

10 New TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

10 New TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'