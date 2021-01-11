Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

WENN/Hugh Dillon/Johnny Louis Celebrity

The 'GUHH: Atlanta' cast member agrees with Keri, who defends Donald's freedom of speech rights after Twitter suspended his account permanently over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame has entered the controversy involving Keri Hilson and Donald Trump. The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star landed in hot water for echoing the singer's take on POTUS being permanently banned on Twitter.

Waka shared his two cents on Keri defending Donald's freedom of speech rights by commenting on a TheShadeRoom post featuring Keri's Instagram Story post in which she called banning POTUS on Twitter "dangerous" and alluded to a propaganda. "Somebody smart," the rapper wrote on the comment section.

The backlash was almost immediate. "@wakaflocka keep defending the white man," one fan pointed out. 'it ain't her nor you if agree," someone else replied to Waka, referring to who is actually smart in this case.

"The problem I have with people like Keri Energy Hilson & Waka Bus Stop Flocka is their attempt to create a think piece on the THREAT against the freedom of speech based on the removal of Trump’s Twitter account, lacks actual thought behind it," a Twitter user wrote.

The person added in a separate tweet, "This man spent years on this app(an app that has guidelines and policies) making fun of disable people, encouraging hate crimes against Black people and other non-white groups. He created and shared lie after lie. And now you want to say his removal is a threat to US!?"

Making a point that it wasn't really about freedom of speech, someone tweeted, "Her and waka flocka. Freedom of speech don't apply to private organizations lmaooo. I can't work at Chick-fil-A and call a costumer a b***h then cry free speech."

"Keri Hilson and Waka Flocka are both being fake woke and it’s nonsensical. Being banned for inciting violence is not wrong. You would remove someone from 'Your' household if they were trying to incite chaos in there," another critic wrote.

In her controversial post, Keri criticized Twitter for suspending the MAGA leader's account permanently, "This may be funny. But it is a little dangerous too. Take Trump out of it for a moment…a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders of popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…"

She continued, "Our freedom of speech being taken from us, slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the 'free world' can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read 'false information detected' and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see."

The blue bird app made the decision on Friday, January 8, two days after the violent Capitol Hill riot by Trump supporters, announcing, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Twitter Safety went on to add, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."