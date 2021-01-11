 
 

NBA YoungBoy Believed to Have Welcomed Baby Boy With Yaya Mayweather

NBA YoungBoy Believed to Have Welcomed Baby Boy With Yaya Mayweather
A little over one month after he was alleged to be a father for the sixth time, the 'Self Control' rapper is reported to have welcomed his first child with his on-and-off girlfriend.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has allegedly become a father seven times. A little over one month after he was believed to have fathered six kids, the "Self Control" rapper was unveiled to have welcomed a baby boy with his on-and-off girlfriend Yaya Mayweather.

Making public the happy news was the 21-year-old MC's girlfriend through her Instagram Story. On Saturday, January 9, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. shared a photo of their baby's foot with Queen Naija's "Mama Hand" playing in the background.

Yaya's pregnancy was confirmed by her famous father Floyd back in late October 2020. When speaking on the "Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored" podcast, the former professional boxer said, "Always want the best [for her]. If that makes her happy, then we're happy - me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy."

"What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, then you know what, it's between her and her better half," he continued. "What I've always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you're going to anyone's home. And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world."

Just days after her father shared his statement, Yaya hosted a baby shower. Taking to Instagram Live on November 5, she gave a sneak peek at the party in addition to divulging that she and YoungBoy were expecting a baby boy.

The baby's arrival news came more than a month after her beau YoungBoy was reported to have welcomed a child with one of his ex-girlfriends, Drea Symone. On November 30, Drea announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl named Kodi Capri over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful," she penned alongside a picture of her daughter's tiny hand. "I've been caught up cherishing the days after... it's safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri. #kcg #perfection."

Aside from his child with Yaya and Drea, the "Valuable Pain" rapper is already a father of five other children, four sons and one daughter, from different women. However, in June 2018, he spilled that "Baby K" is not biologically his son.

