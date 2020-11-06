Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Instagram/Twitter Celebrity

For the baby shower event, the 20-year-old expecting mom opts for a white short bodycon while an unimpressed fan sarcastically asks, 'Ms.birkin Queen what's going on with the rainbow jump suit ?'

AceShowbiz - Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. Yaya Mayweather and her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) are expecting a baby boy together! The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has taken to her Instagram account to share some looks at her lavish baby show which also served as a gender reveal.

In an Instagram Story video, the expecting couple prepared big lights that spelled out "Baby Boy" while Usher's 2004 hit "Bad Girl" could be heard playing in the background. They also set the whole room looking cozy with blue lights and decor.

For the baby shower, Yaya and YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, treated their guests to various kinds of foods. They offered fried chicken and friend catfish for the entrees and macaroni & cheese, red beans & rice, candled yams, greens and corn bread as the side dishes. As for the desserts, the guests enjoyed assorted treats and cake.

For the happy event, Yaya opted for a white short body con which she paired with a blue heeled sandals. Fans, however, were not impressed with her look as one sarcastically commented, "Ms.birkin Queen what's going on with the rainbow jump suit ?" Similarly, another fan added, "I was expecting a little more from the queen of birkin lmao." They referred to Yaya's controversial remarks in which she called out those who are flexing "fake" Birkins on social media.

Someone, meanwhile, questioned YoungBoy's apparent absence at the event. "Is youngboy there? or he just doesn't care," the person asked. "where kentrell ??" someone else echoed.

"I really don't understand why she chose him as a baby daddy smh," another person said. Criticizing Floyd and Melissia's parenting skills, one user commented, "Floyd and Melissia failed her badly and I say that with my chest!"

The sportsman confirmed that Yaya is expecting her first child with her boyfriend on "Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored" podcast. "Always want the best (for her)," Floyd said. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy - me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, then you know what, it's between her and her better half."