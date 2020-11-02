 
 

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Confirms NBA YoungBoy Gets His Daughter Pregnant

Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

The boxing champion officially announces that he is adding grandfather to his resume as he confirms his daughter Yaya is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is to become a grandfather at the age of 43.

The sportsman confirmed the news on the "Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored" podcast, revealing his 20-year-old daughter Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper NBA Young Boy.

"Always want the best (for her)," Floyd said. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy - me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy."

He continued, "What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, then you know what, it's between her and her better half."

Mayweather also addressed his potential son-in-law, NBA Young Boy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who previously referred to him as Yaya's "b**ch a** daddy."

  See also...

"Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing," the boxer responded. "It starts in the home first. What I've always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you're going to anyone's home. And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world."

"As far as NBA... I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child," he continued. "I can't get upset with a kid like that. It could've been one of those days for him."

This will be Yaya's first child and the sixth for NBA Young Boy, 21.

Yaya Mayweather started dating NBA YoungBoy in 2019. Their relationship was full drama. Back in January, she was dragged for posting a video of the rapper talking to a wall. "He's depressed this is how he handles his problem he was talking to the wall," she explained.

Several months later, Yaya was embroiled in a physical fight with another woman in YoungBoy's harem. Yaya allegedly stabbed the woman.

