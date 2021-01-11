'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

Fox Searchlight Pictures Movie

The Oscars favorite directed by Chloe Zhao has added multiple trophies to its collection by landing the top honor at the National Society of Film Critics awards.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chloe Zhao's Oscars Best Picture frontrunner "Nomadland" landed another big award after picking up the National Society of Film Critics' film of the year on Saturday (09Jan20).

Zhao also landed the Best Director prize, while her leading lady, Frances McDormand, was named Best Actress for her portrayal of a homeless wanderer.

Delroy Lindo scored the Best Actor prize for "Da 5 Bloods" while "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" star Maria Bakalova and "Sound of Metal" 's Paul Raci claimed the supporting actor and actress honours.

The victory at the National Society of Film Critics awards came after the movie lost the Best Film title to "Promising Young Woman" at 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards.

Writer/director Emerald Fennell's disturbing new film about a female sexual abuse vigilante was crowned Best Film while the lead star Carey Mulligan landed the Best Actress honour. The movie's screenplay was also a winner.

But "Nomadland" still managed to pick up three awards with Chloe Zhao named Best Director while Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a deaf drummer in "Sound of Metal" has scored him the Best Actor prize.

The full list of winners is: