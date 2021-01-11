 
 

Kate Hudson Hopes to Reconnect With Estranged Father and Hang Out With All Her Siblings

Kate Hudson Hopes to Reconnect With Estranged Father and Hang Out With All Her Siblings
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Deepwater Horison' actress is keen to reconcile with her estranged father Bill Hudson and reach out to her other siblings from her dad's side, five years after he publicly disowned her.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson is hoping to reconnect with her father in 2021 after years of estrangement.

The actress and her brother Oliver fell out with their dad, singer Bill Hudson, years ago after he went public with the family's quarrels and his feelings about their mum, Goldie Hawn - his ex-wife.

But, while chatting on their "Sibling Revelry" podcast, Kate tells her brother she has recently been thinking about reaching out to their other siblings and their estranged dad.

"I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother - brothers," the actress said. "We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

"I was thinking about how everybody's getting older. It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters."

  See also...

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations, and we're sitting here like we have the best family. We're so great and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four! So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Kate previously insisted she'd forgiven her dad for abandoning her as a child, insisting he simply has to "live with" what happened all those years ago. Bill has always maintained he didn't abandon Kate and her brother, accusing their mother of "wilfully alienating" him from their children.

He disowned Kate and Oliver publicly in 2015 after his son referred to Father's Day as Abandonment Day in an Instagram post.

Bill also has two children from his marriage to "Laverne & Shirley" star Cindy Williams and a daughter from a relationship with ex-girlfriend Caroline Graham.

Meanwhile, Kate and Oliver also have a half-brother, Wyatt, from Hawn's relationship with Kurt Russell.

You can share this post!

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

Jason Momoa Asks Metallica Bassist to Give Him Personal Guitar Lessons
Related Posts
Kate Hudson Refuses to Judge Other Parents' Choices in Raising Their Children

Kate Hudson Refuses to Judge Other Parents' Choices in Raising Their Children

Kate Hudson to Reunite With 'Almost Famous' Cast for Special 20th Anniversary Podcast

Kate Hudson to Reunite With 'Almost Famous' Cast for Special 20th Anniversary Podcast

Kate Hudson Credits Coronavirus Lockdown for Improving Her Sex Life

Kate Hudson Credits Coronavirus Lockdown for Improving Her Sex Life

Kate Hudson on Jimmy Fallon's Crush on Her During 'Almost Famous': I Wish You Made a Move

Kate Hudson on Jimmy Fallon's Crush on Her During 'Almost Famous': I Wish You Made a Move

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege