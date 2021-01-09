'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

NBC TV

The game show posts a tribute video to Alex, who hosted the show for 37 seasons until he passed away on November 8, 2020, with a 90-second clip compiling his moments over the years.

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" has bid farewell to Alex Trebek. In honor of the late host who fronted the show for 37 seasons until he passed away from cancer two months earlier, the game show shared a touching final message for him.

On Friday, January 8, the game show let out a compilation video highlighting Alex's moments over the years via Twitter and YouTube. With Peter Allen's "Once Before I Go" playing in the background, the 90-second clip looked back at Alex's iconic mustache as well as footage from "family visiting day" when his children, Matthew and Emily Trebek, visited him.

There is also a montage of clips showing off Alex's dance moves through the years despite his claims that he did not "dance." Ending the tribute video was a message that read, "Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration." The accompanying message on each social media post also read, "Simply the best. Thank you, Alex."

Alex passed away on November 8, 2020 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. Days prior to his death, the late host managed to tape a number of his final episodes for the game show. His last one aired on Friday, but it was in the Monday, January 4 episode that he shared a powerful message about togetherness and giving.

"You'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," Alex pointed out. "Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones."

"But today, I'd like you to go one step further. I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own," he went on. "We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in - just a little bit - we're gonna get there."

In the wake of his passing, "Jeopardy!" resumed its production with guest hosts. On November 23, the game show declared on Instagram, "We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the 'Jeopardy!' family - starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced."

While Ken will serve as the first guest host, Los Angeles Times reported a few days ago that Katie Couric has also been signed to host the game show for one week. However, she and Sony Pictures Television have yet to confirm the report.