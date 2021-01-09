 
 

Kim Kardashian 'Cheers' to Filming of 'KUWTK' Last Episode

Kim Kardashian 'Cheers' to Filming of 'KUWTK' Last Episode
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star celebrates the taping of the final episode of the reality series by having a drink with the crew in her backyard.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's officially a wrap for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". Having taped the final episode of her family's long-running hit reality series, Kim Kardashian took fans to her backyard for a final toast to the years she and her family shared their lives with the public.

On Friday, January 8, the official Instagram of "KUWTK" shared a clip that saw its 40-year-old star enjoying a drink with the filming crew in her backyard. "Hey guys, we just finished filming for ever, like for ever ever," she greeted the series' fans. "We're done, we're never filming again. Isn't that so crazy?"

She went on, "So we're having a drink with the crew, in my backyard, hanging out, cheers to... I don't know, 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love." In the caption of the video, it is written, "20 Seasons. 14 years. Bible, we can't believe today is the last day of filming for #KUWTK. Final season coming soon to E!"

Many of "KUWTK" fans were saddened that the show is coming to its end. One claimed, "i'm crying real tears rn." Another noted, "I'm going to miss it so much, only thing that helped me through isolation." A third chimed in, "im literally not ready for this. I can't believe the last season is coming. I’m going to cry."

  See also...

Hours prior, Kim turned to her own Instagram Story account to share footage from the last day of filming. "You guys, this is our last 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' mic-ing," she said. When one of the crews was heard saying "I'm gonna cry," the TV personality was quick to reply, "Don't cry, don't cry."

Kim also shared clips from her and her family's outdoor party which showed a table with floral arrangements. She also showed some edible cookies with the family members' faces on it which were put on the plates. In another post, she wrote, "It's a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks tho."

Kim Kardashian's IG Story

Kim Kardashian share clips of last filming of 'KUWTK'.

Kim announced the end of "KUWTK" via Instagram back in September 2020. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she declared at that time.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

You can share this post!

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message
Related Posts
'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

'KUWTK': 'Attentive' Tristan Thompson Helps Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Quarantine

'KUWTK': 'Attentive' Tristan Thompson Helps Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Quarantine

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Bette Midler and Patton Oswalt Want Donald Trump to Be Thrown in Jail After Capitol Hill Riot

Bette Midler and Patton Oswalt Want Donald Trump to Be Thrown in Jail After Capitol Hill Riot